2019 Easter bombings: Sri Lanka says ex-spy chief 'directed' attack that killed 279 people, Sallay denies

Colombo:

Sri Lanka's public security minister Wednesday stated that the nation's ex-intelligence chief directed the 2019 Easter Sunday attack, in the first official statement linking him directly to the bombings that killed 279 people. Giving details, Minister Ananda Wijepala said Major General Suresh Sallay, who was arrested in February on accusations of "aiding and abetting" the attack, had identified a Catholic church to be bombed.

'Sallay met Muslim men to obtain details of the location and the congregation'

"Investigations have revealed that Retired Major General Tuan Suresh Sallay conspired with and strategically directed Islamic extremists until they carried out the attacks," Wijepala said. "Just three weeks prior to the attack, Sallay met Muslim men to obtain details of the location and the congregation," the minister added.

It was Sri Lanka's worst terror attack against civilians involving bombings against three upmarket hotels in the capital, two Roman Catholic churches and an evangelical Protestant church outside Colombo.

Sallay, through his lawyer, denis any involvement

However, Sallay, through his lawyer, has denied any involvement. Wijepala said Sallay was admitted to hospital Sunday after launching a hunger strike while being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Opposition activists have been demonstrating in the capital demanding his release from custody. Following Sallay's interrogation, investigators have secured court orders preventing former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa from leaving the island.

Sallay was appointed head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), the country's main spy agency, in 2019, soon after Rajapaksa became president. He also headed the military intelligence unit prior to taking over the SIS. British broadcaster Channel 4 reported in 2023 that Sallay was linked to the Islamists who carried out the suicide bombings and had met them prior to the attack.

A whistleblower told the network that he had permitted the attack to proceed with the intention of influencing that year's presidential election in favour of Rajapaksa.

Two days after the bombings, Rajapaksa declared his candidacy and went on to win the November vote in a landslide after promising to stamp out Islamist extremism. The Criminal Investigation Department has stopped short of naming Rajapaksa as a suspect, but official sources said he was likely to be questioned anytime soon.

Know all about Easter Sunday attack in 2019

On April 21, 2019, a group of Sri Lankan extremists launched six near-simultaneous suicide bombings targeting three churches and three luxury hotels. These targetted attacks struck two Catholic churches, a Protestant church and high-end hotels in and around Colombo during Easter celebrations.

The blasts killed 279 people, including dozens of foreign nationals, and wounded hundreds more. This blast remains Sri Lanka’s deadliest act of terrorism since the end of the country’s civil war.

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