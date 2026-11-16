17 killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa; cops suspect link to 2025 incident

At least 17 people lost their lives in two separate incidents of mass shooting in South Africa, the police said on Monday, as authorities investigate to establish the motive behind the two separate crimes.

The first incident was reported early Monday when police found eight people dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Sweetwaters, which is located outside the city of Pietermaritzburg. All of them belonged to an age group between 20 and 30 years old.

The police later found nine bodies inside an informal settlement outside the capital city of Pretoria. The deceased, comprising six men and three women, were found inside the four-roomed shack with gunshot wounds.

Killings related to last year's Saulsville incident?

The police said the two incidents are not related, but could have a connection with a previous shooting at a nearby informal settlement in Saulsville last year where 12 people were killed and 13 injured.

Briefing the media, Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni one of the deceased was a "person of interest" with last year's Saulsville killings. "We cannot rule out that they may be linked, and may possibly have been a retaliation attack," Mthombeni said.

Top official inspects site; probe on

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the site after the incident, assuring the provincial government would coordinate with other departments and authorities to probe the incident. The locals in Pietermaritzburg have also come forward to help the cops and identify the victims as well, police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

"It's still too early to tell what the motive could have been and who could be behind the shooting because we are yet to identify the victims," said Netshiunda.

Several mass shootings linked to criminal gangs have occurred in the past year. In September, three gunmen barged into a small house in an impoverished neighbourhood near the coastal city of Durban and opened fire on people attending a party, killing at least 11, including a pregnant woman.

In the same month, 17 people were killed, and several others wounded when gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles stormed a tavern and opened fire at patrons outside the bar before moving inside and continuing to shoot. In June, multiple shooters killed 12 people in a poor neighbourhood in Johannesburg in an attack that police linked to criminal gangs.

(With AP inputs)

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At least 27 killed, many others injured in separate mass shootings in South Africa