VIDEO | 12-year-old Spanish boy knocked by bull during fiesta

As seen in the video, the bull uses its horns to lift up a heavy metal gate, which knocks the safety rail above away, causing the boy to plummet into the bull pen.

New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2019 8:37 IST
A horrific video posted on Twitter shows how a 12-year-old Spanish boy was trampled by a bull in Spain. The incident occurred during a bull-run event on Sunday, before an annual fiesta event in eastern Spain. The boy was watching the bulls preparing for the event from a platform above their pen, but fell after one of the animals broke the railing on which he was leaning.

As seen in the video, the bull uses its horns to lift up a heavy metal gate, which knocks the safety rail above away, causing the boy to plummet into the bull pen.

The boy then lands at the bull's hooves and the confused animal tries to butt at him with its horns and then tramples him with its hooves, leading to an immediate reaction from the crowd while some rush to help the boy with sticks.

On Sunday, the local media reported that the boy did not receive any serious injuries and was receiving medical treatment. 

The running of the bulls is an event that involves running in front of a small group of cattle, typically six but sometimes 10 or more, that have been let loose on a course of a sectioned-off subset of a town's streets, usually as part of a summertime festival. 

Particular breeds of cattle may be favored, such as the toro bravo in Spain, also often used in post-run bullfighting and Camargue cattle in Occitan France, which are not fought. Actual bulls (non-castrated male cattle) are typically used in such events. 

