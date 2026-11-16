11 dead, 17 injured after fire engulfs motorcycle rental shop and residences in Thailand

Phuket (Thailand):

At least 11 people were killed, and 17 others sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out in a building in Phuket, southern Thailand, early Monday, authorities said. The blaze started at around 2 am and took firefighters approximately an hour to bring under control.

The building housed a motorcycle rental shop on the ground floor, while its upper floors were used as residences. Local officials said the fire spread through the premises, with several people believed to have tried to escape by moving to the higher floors.

Fire breaks out at motorcycle rental shop in Phuket

According to local government officials, the fire started at around 2 am on Monday. Firefighters reached the building and worked to bring the blaze under control, which took about an hour. The incident left 11 people dead and 17 others slightly injured. The injured were reported to have sustained minor injuries, while authorities confirmed that the death toll stood at 11.

Phuket police commander Surachai Sooksai said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. However, initial investigations suggested that an electrical transformer located near the building had exploded shortly before the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the suspected transformer explosion directly caused the fire. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Stored fuel and motorcycles may have fuelled rapid spread

Phuket Governor Chodnarin Koedsom said the motorcycle rental shop on the ground floor had around 100 motorcycles. The premises also contained stored gas, engine oil, plastic materials and tyres. According to the governor, these combustible materials may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and the thick, toxic smoke that filled the building.

The presence of motorcycles and other flammable materials on the ground floor may also have made the situation more difficult for people living on the upper floors. However, authorities have not announced a final assessment of how the fire spread through the building.

Bodies found on third and fifth floors

The governor said the victims appeared to have attempted to escape the fire by moving towards the higher floors of the building. One body was found on the third floor, while 10 others were recovered from the fifth floor. The circumstances indicate that several people may have moved upwards while trying to get away from the flames and smoke.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire and the events that led to the deaths and injuries. Further details about the victims and the identities of those affected were not provided in the initial information released by officials.

Phuket is a popular tourist destination in Thailand

Phuket is an island in southern Thailand and one of the country's popular tourist destinations. The incident has drawn attention to the risks posed by fires in buildings that combine commercial activity with residential accommodation.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have yet to establish the exact cause of the blaze. The initial findings point to a possible electrical transformer explosion shortly before the fire, while the motorcycle rental shop's stored materials may have contributed to the intensity and spread of the flames.

(With inputs from AP)

Also read:

Three Indian nationals killed in fire at residential building in Germany, probe underway