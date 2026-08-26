Nearly 100 dead, over 750, including 133 Indians, missing as flash flood hits Nepal-Tibet regions

Kathmandu:

Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, went missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects. The development comes after a sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive damage at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday. At least 16 people have died so far, as per the Nepal government.

It should be noted that the flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu.

As per the statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, went missing due to the Rasuwa floods. These travellers include 133 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and remaining tourists from USA, Malaysia, UK, South Africa, Australia and Netherlands. The Nepal Tourism Board also issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.

(Image Source : PTI)Flash flood hits Nepal.

PM Modi speaks to Balen Shah, assures all help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah and conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives in the devastating floods in the neighbouring country. PM Modi also assured Shah of India's full support, offering all possible humanitarian and relief assistance to help Nepal deal with the crisis.

He added that Indian teams were coordinating closely with Nepalese authorities on rescue and relief operations. "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts."

Rasuwa declared disaster-stricken area for three months

The local levels affected by the Rasuwa flood have been declared disaster-stricken areas for three months. Wednesday's emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers has also decided to arrange for immediate free health treatment for the injured persons. The flood that occurred in Rasuwa Bhote Koshi has now reached Narayani Devghat and is rising, so residents in settlements and market areas near the river are requested to remain highly vigilant and stay in safe places.

Samrat Chaudhary directs officials to remain fully alert

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary directs officials to remain fully alert in view of flash flood conditions in Nepal's upper catchment areas. Instructions were issued to exercise special vigilance in the concerned districts, anticipating the arrival of floodwaters from Nepal into Bihar. District officials are to keep a close watch on the situation.

Ensure the strength and safety of all embankments through continuous monitoring. Directives issued for round-the-clock surveillance of dams and embankments, with a specific emphasis on night patrolling.

(Image Source : PTI)A total of 384 travellers have gone missing in Nepal flash flood.

Instructions to continuously disseminate necessary information and warnings to the public via loudspeakers or public address systems in vulnerable and affected areas. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to handle any emergency situation.

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary held a high-level review meeting today at the 'Sankalp' hall in the Lok Sevak Awas, addressing the flash flood situation in Nepal's upper catchment areas and the potential for a sudden surge in water flow in the Gandak River. He directed officials to maintain special vigilance and ensure all necessary preparations are in place across the affected districts of Bihar.

(Image Source : PTI)At least 16 people have died so far, as per the Nepal government.

Nepal flash flood extremely alarming: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the damage caused by the devastating flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa region is extremely alarming. “Prayers to Lord Pashupatinath for the safety and well-being of all. In view of the rising water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers and the possibility of flooding in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts due to its impact, instructions have been issued to the local administration to remain fully vigilant and ensure necessary preparations,” he said.

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