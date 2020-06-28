Image Source : PIXABAY 1 crore COVID-19 cases worldwide; death toll crosses 5 lakh

The world has now seen over 1 crore cases of COVID-19, the illness which started spreading in the very beginning of the year and has now killed over 5 lakh people worldwide. As per latest figures, the world has seen 10,080,224 coronavirus cases including 501,262 deaths. Over 5 million people have also recovered after contracting the virus.

The USA has over 25% of the world's COVID-19 cases. As of today, 2,596,537 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the US including 128,152 deaths and 1,081,437 recoveries. Brazil, Russia and India are the next in line of countries worst impacted by te novel coronavirus

