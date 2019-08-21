Video: Winds send dozens of mattress flying across park at open-air cinema in Denver

Dozens of air mattresses were seen migrating as strong winds blew them away from the open-air theatre they were intended to serve.

The matresses flew across a park and into a nearby pool on Saturday in Denver as people gathered for an outdoor movie screening.

The mattresses were placed outside ahead of the screening when a storm blew in and high winds sent them flying.

Robb Manes who shot the video wrote in his YouTube post -- We were hanging out at the pool when, suddenly, a mattress flew into the fenced-in area. When a second and third one came in, we stood up,

"I grabbed my camera, and this is what we saw. Apparently, there was a "Movie Night Under The Stars" and in Denver, Colorado fashion, a storm blew in, and this is the result" he added.