Pakistan hires belly dancers to perform at investment summit to woo investors | Watch video

To revive its crumbling economy, Pakistan's Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) recently organised an investment summit in Azerbaijan, where some belly dancers performed to woo the investors.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Opportunities Conference was organised between September 4 to 8 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The belly dancers stole the show by dancing on the stage in front of the attendees at the conference.

Pakistani journalist Gul Bukhari posted the video on her Twitter handle and wrote, "When General Doctrine Chief Economist tries to lure investors into the Pakistan Investment Promotion Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan with belly dancers....,"

When General Doctrine Chief Economist tries to lure investors into the Pakistan Investment Promotion Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan with belly dancers.... pic.twitter.com/OUoV85wmnV — Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) September 7, 2019

The video depicts Pakistan's grim situation and the country has seemed to resort to hiring belly dancers in an effort to attract investments to keep its stagnant economy alive and kicking.

Seconds after the video went viral, twitterities' comments added insult to injury.

"Wooing investors in 'Naya Pakistan' way. From selling hair, buffaloes, donkeys, dogs, pigs, kapoorey to hosting belly-dancing "conferences", Pakistan is clearly thinking out of the box to fix the economy," a Twitter user said.

"Atleast bechare PM Imran Khan ko MUJRA nahin karna pada" a Twitter user commented.

Aachaaa hai



Atleast bechare PM Imran Khan ko MUJRA nahin karna pada 🤣🤣 — Chandra (@Karn_Chandra) September 7, 2019

"When a Country is in State of war, jugular vein cut it off, curfew prevails for more than a month, Dollar, Petrol, Inflation & unemployment rate is on apogee of History, BRT has Turned garbage, this kind of investment brings humiliation to Country. Belly Dance representing #Pakistan" a user commented.

When a Country is in State of war, jugularvein cut it off, curfew prevail for more than a month, Dollar, Petrol, Inflation & unemployment rate is on apogee of History, BRT has Turned garbage, this kind of investment bring humiliation to Country. Belly Dance reprenting #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/wNKtQ5PLxE — Khalik kohistani (@KhalikKohistani) September 8, 2019

Another Twitter user by the name of Omar Baloch said, "Pakistanis have nothing else to show to promote investment, except belly dancing."

The viral video comes even as Pakistan's economic situation continues to be in doldrums and countries such as China, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have given bailout packages to the cash-strapped country in a bid to tackle its ballooning balance-of-payments crisis.

The annual fiscal deficit of Pakistan rose to the highest in the last three decades at 8.9 per cent for the financial year 2018-19. The fiscal deficit is a difference between revenues and expenditures of the federal government.

The figure which depicts the dire situation of Pakistan's economy coincided with the completion of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which completed one year in power.

Khan, who was elected on an anti-corruption plank and a pledge to end austerity measures, vowed to improve the depleting economic situation of the cash-strapped country.

In fact, the opposite has happened. In reality, prices of gas and oil products and electricity in Pakistan have risen considerably, burning a hole in common man's pocket.

In May, the International Monetary Fund approved a bailout package of USD 6 billion for Pakistan. The cash-strapped country has received the first tranche of the loan worth USD 991.4 million from the global moneylender.

