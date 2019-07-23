Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
Trump presents cricket bat to Pakistan PM Imran Khan

US President Donald Trump on Monday presented a cricket bat to Pak PM Imran Khan. The cricket bat reportedly had a picture of President Eisenhower, the only US President to witness a test match in Pakistan.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Washington Published on: July 23, 2019 18:31 IST
Image Source : TWITTER: PTI

In his opening remarks, Trump referred to Imran Khan as a great athlete and a very popular Prime Minister of Pakistan. 

Imran Khan was on his first state visit to the USA since becoming the Prime Minister in August 2018. 

The two leaders had a face-to-face talk on Monday in the white house. 

Addressing the media after the talks Trump also expressed his desire to mediate between India and Pakistan in resolving issues. 

