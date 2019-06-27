Dead for 27 minutes, woman scribbles note to family; says 'it's real'

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Woman scribbles note to family after being technically dead

In a bizarre incident, a woman who was technically dead for nearly half an hour was revived at a hospital in the United States. Moreover, moments after she was resuscitated, she scribbled a note to her family, which read 'it's real'.

The incident dates back to February 2018, when Tina Hines from Arizona went into a cardiac arrest while she and her husband were leaving for a hike.

She collapsed, with Brian giving her CPR and resuscitating her twice before paramedics arrived on the scene. She was further revived 6 times by medics while on her way to the hospital.

Soon after, Tina was dead for a total of 27 minutes.

With a tube in her mouth, Tina was barely able to speak. She gestured for pen and paper and scribbled ‘it’s real’. When asked what was she referring to, Tina nodded upwards.

Later, Tina claimed to have seen a figure resembling Jesus standing by some bright yellow, glowing gates. "It was so real, the colours were so vibrant," Tina said.

“Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen,” Tina’s niece Madie Johnson wrote on Instagram. She also possesses a copy of the barely-readable writing tattooed on her wrist.

According to studies, nearly 20 per cent of people recall some sort of visual or sensory episodes while being technically dead.

