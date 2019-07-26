Friday, July 26, 2019
     
US has very good, growing relationship with India: White House

Earlier this week, Trump stunned India during a joint media availability with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by saying that Modi had asked for such mediation. Trump said Modi asked for this during their meeting last month in Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

PTI PTI
Washington Published on: July 26, 2019 10:54 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

The United States has a very good and growing relationship with India, the White House said on Thursday.

"We have a very good and growing relationship with (Prime Minister) Mr (Narendra) Modi and the Indian government," White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters during a press gaggle.

She was responding to a question on the denial by the Indian government that Modi requested President Donald Trump to mediate or arbitrate on the Kashmir issue.

Earlier this week, Trump stunned India during a joint media availability with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by saying that Modi had asked for such a mediation. Trump said Modi asked for this during their meeting last month in Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

India's External affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said Modi never asked for it and the issue of Kashmir was never discussed between the two leaders. India says Kashmir is a bilateral issue. 

 
 

