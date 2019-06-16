Strong earthquake hits islands off New Zealand; no signs of tsunami

Image Source : PTI An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 has hit island chains off New Zealand. (Representative Image)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 has hit island chains off New Zealand on Sunday. There are no such signs of tsunami although it may cause minor sea level changes along some coastal areas according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit a spot about 873 kilometers (541 miles) northeast of Ngunguru, New Zealand, a town of about 1,400 people. It struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The area where the earthquake hit is called the Kermadec Islands, which is about 800 kilometers (497 miles) northeast of New Zealand’s North Island.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Civil Defense and Emergency Management cleared New Zealand of a tsunami threat moments after issuing a beach warning.

The Kermadec Islands, a volcanic archipelago, are prone to earthquakes. The islands are a dependency of New Zealand and lie at the western edge of the Kermadec Trench.

No permanent settlements are found as such on the islands.

(With inputs from AP)