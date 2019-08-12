Shooting in Chicago: Gunman opens fire on 100 people at a street party, 6 injured

Image Source : AP Representational Image

A gunman opened fire on a crowd of over 100 people at a street party in West Chicago on Sunday.

The firing incident that happened in Garfield Park neighborhood, left at least six people injured. All of them were rushed to local hospitals.

"Several altercations" occurred at the gathering, then someone started shooting from a light-coloured sedan. Police responded around 2.47 a.m., and found six victims, a 25-year-old man and five women aged between 27 and 38.

Chicago encountered the worst weekend of gun violence so far this year last weekend, when seven people were killed and 52 others were wounded in a string of shootings.