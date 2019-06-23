Human skeletons found behind SKMCH might be linked to Muzaffarpur shelter home case: RJD leader

Image Source : PTI Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday said that the human skeletons found near Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital might be suspected to have a link with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The RJD leader raised the doubt a day after human skeletons were recovered from behind the building of Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur on Saturday.

"If not skeletons then what else will be found under this government. The injustice with girls in Muzaffarpur shelter home happened under this government (Nitish Kumar-led government). I cannot say with surety but there could be a possibility that these found human skeletons are related to Muzaffarpur shelter home case. But the truth will be revealed after a thorough probe. SKMCH is not a hospital but a hell," Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was quoted as saying to ANI.

More than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by Brijesh Thakur's state-funded non-governmental organization (NGO). Thakur is the purported mastermind of the incidents.

As per reports, CBI told the Supreme Court on Friday said that 11 girls may have been allegedly murdered by key accused Brajesh Thakur and his accomplices and "bundle of bones" have been recovered from a burial ground.

Subsequently, the NGO was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to other shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani.

