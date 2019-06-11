How Ravi Pujari, underworld Don, managed to go underground

According to the passport details of Mumbai's once-dreaded 'underworld' don Ravi Pujari, he now goes by the name 'Anthony Fernandes'. Pujari is now well underground and is a citizen of Burkina Faso, a West African country. Moreover, IANS reveals Pujari's date of the birth as January 25, 1961, as on his passport.

Influenced by Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal as Anthony Gonsalves in 'Amar Akbar Anthony', Pujari is a movie junkie, the IANS said.

This passport was issued on 10.7.2013 and is valid till 8.7.2023. The passport shows his profession as Agent Commercial which means that he is designated as a businessman running a chain of restaurants Namaste India in Senegal, Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries.

How has Pujari managed his false identity

The lawyers of Pujari have been arguing in the court, citing that he is Anthony Fernandes, a businessman from Burkina Faso, as mentioned in his passport. He is not a fugitive as claimed by the Indian Government, they said.

According to the IANS, this is a clear indication of collusion between top government functionaries of Burkina Faso and Pujari.

Also, an influential Indian businessman, who is his partner in a restaurant chain, may have played a role of a conduit.

Is India aware of Pujari's presence in Senegal?

Speaking to IANS from Dakar, the Indian Embassy in Senegal Dakar accepted that they were aware of his presence in the country. The officials, however, refused to share details on whether he has jumped bail or moved to a neighbouring country.

Pujari was detained in Senegal in January this year on the request of Interpol.

Will Pujari be extradited to India?

The extradition process of Pujari was to begin on May 15. However, a Sengalese filed a fraudulent complaint with the local police that Ravi Pujari aka Anthony Fernandes had cheated him of millions of dollars.

In fact, Ravi Pujari himself has got one of his own associates to file a false complaint against him.

Earlier, Pujari had threatened Bollywood stars and even Gujarat politician Jignesh Mevani for extortion. There are 98 criminal cases pending against him in Karnataka and in Mumbai.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been trying to persuade Senegal to extradite Pujari under the UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime.

The below video dates back to 2017, when a close aide of Ravi Pujari was nabbed by the Mumbai police.