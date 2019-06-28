G20 Summit: 'You are doing great job to your country,' says Donald Trump to Narendra Modi | Live Updates

Image Source : TWITTER PM Narendra Modi (L), President Donald Trump (R)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe in Osaka on Friday ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit. During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

"Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India)Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI," the PMO tweeted.

PM Modi also met President Trump separately during which the issue of growing global trade frictions featured prominently.

G20 Summit: Live Updates

7:40 am: Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. Not only it takes lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economical development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism: PM Modi at informal BRICS meeting in Osaka

7:30 am: S-400 issue wasn't discussed. On Iran, primary focus was on how we ensure stability there, as instability affects us in many ways, not just in matter of energy needs,but also in terms of our large diaspora in Gulf, 8 million Indians in the Gulf: Foreign Secretary on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting

7:25 am: Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the three countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace & security,& in terms of working together to build upon this new concept: Foreign Secretary on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting

BRICS leaders- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping & South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, pose for a picture on the sidelines of #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan pic.twitter.com/dmWQtc8uko — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

7:08 am: The message is the same as last 3 days. We've a lot of time, no rush. They can take their time. There is absolutely no time pressure. I think in the end hopefully it’s going to work out. If it works out, great, if it doesn’t, you’ll be hearing about it: US President Trump on Iran

7:03 am: Today’s meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well: Tweeted PM Modi

6:52 am: You (PM Modi) deserve it (victory in General elections). You've done a great job in pulling together. I remember when you first took over, there were many factions and they were fighting with each other& now they get along. It's a fantastic tribute to you and your abilities: US President Trump

6:45 am: We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We'll work together in many ways including military, we'll be discussing trade today: US President Donald Trump

6:40 am: In this meeting, I would like to have discussions on four issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations and defence relations: PM Narendra Modi at bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Osaka, Japan

Japan: British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue of #G20Summit in Osaka pic.twitter.com/0bFkEKzvd0 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

Japan: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the venue of #G20Summit in Osaka pic.twitter.com/NmoqXuJZpC — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

Japan: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at bilateral meeting between India & US in Osaka pic.twitter.com/JMXghmg0tD — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

6:25 am: Relationship between India and US will improve further: PM Modi

6:20 am: Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries: US President Donald Trump at the trilateral meeting between US, Japan & India in Osaka:

Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the venue of #G20Summit in Osaka pic.twitter.com/DfIWhZ8Jho — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

Why Modi Trump meeting assumes significance?

The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US president, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products.

Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"

This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election.

On Thursday, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin and other leaders during the June 28-29 summit. This will be Modi's sixth G-20 Summit.

(With inputs from agencies)