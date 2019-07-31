Pakistan welcomes President Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Image Source : AP Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that his country welcomed the offer of mediation by US President Donald Trump on the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi made the remarks while addressing the 5th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Jammu and Kashmir, which was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Foreign Office said that he briefed the members of the Committee on the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Khan raised the Kashmir issue during his visit to the US. "Pakistan welcomed President Trump's readiness to meditate" on the Kashmir issue, Qureshi said.

Trump last week offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue during his first meeting with Prime Minister Khan at the White House.

India firmly rejected Trump's offer, saying that New Delhi's consistent position has been that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

