Pak PM Imran Khan's son, army chief Gen Bajwa at Lords to watch Pak-South Africa cricket match

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's son was seen at Lords cricket ground in London watching Pakistan vs South Africa cricket match in the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Suleman Khan was spotted standing in a group of people before the match but shied away from answering any questions.

PM's son Suleman Khan arrives at Lord’s stadium to watch Pakistan vs SA



Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa was also seen entering the historical stadium to watch the match.

Pakistan cricket team came under heavy criticism after their humiliating loss to India in a match played last sunday.

Pak team sits at 9th spot in the World Cup league table with just 3 points. The team has played 5 games having won one and lost 3 games while one game was washed out due to rain.