Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Pak PM Imran Khan's son, Army Chief Gen Bajwa at Lords to watch Pak-South Africa cricket match

Pak PM Imran Khan's son, Army Chief Gen Bajwa at Lords to watch Pak-South Africa cricket match

Imran Khan's son Suleman Khan and Pak COAS Gen Bajwa were spotted at the Lords cricket ground to watch Pakistan vs South Africa cricket match

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2019 22:42 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan's son, army chief Gen Bajwa at Lords to
Image Source : ANI

Pak PM Imran Khan's son, army chief Gen Bajwa at Lords to watch Pak-South Africa cricket match

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's son was seen at Lords cricket ground in London watching Pakistan vs South Africa cricket match in the Cricket World Cup 2019. 

Suleman Khan was spotted standing in a group of people before the match but shied away from answering any questions. 

Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa was also seen entering the historical stadium to watch the match. 

Pakistan cricket team came under heavy criticism after their humiliating loss to India in a match played last sunday. 

Pak team sits at 9th spot in the World Cup league table with just 3 points. The team has played 5 games having won one and lost 3 games while one game was washed out due to rain. 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryUS cyber forces launch strike against Iranian military computer systems