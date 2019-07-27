Not terror groups, but Pakistan will now launch crackdown on companies selling fairness creams

Pakistan decides to launch crackdown on companies selling fairness creams

Instead of launching a crackdown on terrorist groups breeding on its soil, Pakistan has set forth an altogether new mission. The Imran Khan government has decided to launch a crackdown on companies that sell fairness creams, because Pakistan thinks such creams are contributing to damaging the skin of its nationals.

Announcing the new mission, Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir said, "Companies selling cheap fairness creams are contributing to damage people's skin."

According to Geo TV, Wazir said her Ministry was testing and analysing the ingredients used by companies that manufacture and sell fairness creams as Pakistan is a member of the Minamata Convention on mercury.

She said the Ministry learnt that only three of the 59 local and international brands of fairness creams -- samples of which were sent to the laboratory for testing -- were in accordance with the international standards.

The remaining 56 brands were using dangerous levels of mercury in their fairness creams.

By December 31, when lawmaking pertaining to this issue is completed, adequate action would be taken against such companies, reported Geo TV.

