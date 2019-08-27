Pakistan considering complete closure of airspace to India, says Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering complete closure of air space to India.

New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2019 19:59 IST
Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering complete closure of airspace to India. 

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, "PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration."

Air India had suffered a loss of Rs 430 crore in the four-month period when air space was restricted by Pakistan after the Balakot airstrikes.

Write a comment

