Pakistan considering complete closure of airspace to India, says Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering complete closure of airspace to India.
Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, "PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration."
PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we ll finish!— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 27, 2019
Air India had suffered a loss of Rs 430 crore in the four-month period when air space was restricted by Pakistan after the Balakot airstrikes.
