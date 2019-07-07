Pak arrests regional head of international NGO for funding Al-Qaeda

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The counter-terrorism forces of Pakistan have arrested Ali Nawaz, the regional head of Human Concern International.

The NGO is accused of recieving large amount of money in the name of charity and diverting them to Al-Qaeda terrorists.

The department arrested him under the Anti-Terrorism Act as reported by Dawn. A senior CTD official stated that Ali has been diverting the funds collected in the name of charity to Al Qaeda.

Nawaz was presented before an anti-terrorism court, which sent him to the CTD for three days for further investigation on saturday.

As per the FIR, there were intelligence reports that Nawaz, Mohammad Farooq Awan, Shah Rum and Mohammad Naeem were providing funds to terrorists.

The CTD had recieved a tip from the Federal Investigation Agency against them regarding the diversion of money.

Till now millions of rupees has been transacted from 11 banks accounts of the charity and Nawaz was unable to give a satisfactory reasons regarding these funds.

The representatives of the NGO were unavailable for comments. The move comes as the US, the UK, France and some other prominent countries voiced concern over Pakistan's failure to do enough to contain terror funding on its soil.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which placed Pakistan on the grey list in June last year of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terrorism financing, asked Islamabad to complete its action plan against terror funding by October or face action.

The Paris-based global body, working to curb terrorism financing and money laundering, has asked Pakistan to reassess the operation of banned terrorist outfits in the country.

