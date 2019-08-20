Did you see this 'hand with a face' creature? It stands tall in New Zealand and has terrified people

Image Source : TWITTER A hand with a face stands on a building in New Zealand, terrifies people

A terrifying hand with a face has terrified the people of New Zealand. The hand with a face stands on top of a building, which is possibly an art gallery and stares at people. This is for real! Locals and the internet is buzzing over the hand with a face, which was flown in from the South Island via a helicopter.

The artwork is being known as ‘Quasi’ after Quasimodo. Quasimodo is the popular character in Victor Hugo’s 1831 iconic book ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’.

The quirky artwork was originally made in 2016 and was designed by Melbourne-based artist Ronnie van Hout.

According to a report with the BBC News, the artwork was originally in the artist’s home town of Christchurch following the devastating 2011 earthquake. It is on loan to Wellington, where it will stand for the next three to four years.

Meanwhile, Twitterati posted insane responses over the hand with a face, that stands tall in New Zealand.

Is it just me or does the new Wellington The face-hand sculpture Quasi look like Christopher Luxon? pic.twitter.com/QG5xHpy4D4 — Elbow (@Elbow49065887) August 20, 2019

If Trump were but just a hand.



16ft sculpture, called Quasi, created in 2016 by artist Ronnie van Hout and installed on top of City Gallery Wellington (New Zealand) pic.twitter.com/Efc9YMJ1OA — OhReally!! (@LorryDoh) August 20, 2019

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No—Quasi has landed! This morning, Ronnie van Hout’s Quasi was installed on our roof. Quasi is a joint project with Wellington Sculpture Trust, with support from Wellington City Council, Wellington Community Trust, and Richard Burrell. pic.twitter.com/9MaHc9gB71 — CityGalleryWgtn (@CityGalleryWgtn) August 18, 2019

