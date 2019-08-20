Did you see this 'hand with a face' creature? It stands tall in New Zealand and has terrified people

A terrifying hand with a face has terrified the people of New Zealand. The hand with a face stands on top of a building, which is possibly an art gallery and stares at people. This is for real! Locals and the internet is buzzing over the hand with a face, which was flown in from the South Island via a helicopter.
The artwork is being known as ‘Quasi’ after Quasimodo. Quasimodo is the popular character in Victor Hugo’s 1831 iconic book ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’.
The quirky artwork was originally made in 2016 and was designed by Melbourne-based artist Ronnie van Hout.
According to a report with the BBC News, the artwork was originally in the artist’s home town of Christchurch following the devastating 2011 earthquake. It is on loan to Wellington, where it will stand for the next three to four years.
Meanwhile, Twitterati posted insane responses over the hand with a face, that stands tall in New Zealand.
The Hand of trump, interesting sculpture in New Zealand. #Quasi #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/J1LLX9KYEK— Chris hough (@Chrisho17908958) August 19, 2019
Is it just me or does the new Wellington The face-hand sculpture Quasi look like Christopher Luxon? pic.twitter.com/QG5xHpy4D4— Elbow (@Elbow49065887) August 20, 2019
If Trump were but just a hand.— OhReally!! (@LorryDoh) August 20, 2019
16ft sculpture, called Quasi, created in 2016 by artist Ronnie van Hout and installed on top of City Gallery Wellington (New Zealand) pic.twitter.com/Efc9YMJ1OA
Well... this is the sort of thing nightmares are made of. This giant, creepy face hand is at Civic Square in Wellington, New Zealand. #Quasi #CivicSquare #Wellington #NZ #NewZealand #nightmarefuel pic.twitter.com/fFrzwqurmB— Malissa Tormey (@MalissaTormey) August 20, 2019
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No—Quasi has landed! This morning, Ronnie van Hout’s Quasi was installed on our roof. Quasi is a joint project with Wellington Sculpture Trust, with support from Wellington City Council, Wellington Community Trust, and Richard Burrell. pic.twitter.com/9MaHc9gB71— CityGalleryWgtn (@CityGalleryWgtn) August 18, 2019
#Quasi responds to chilly #Wellington reception. pic.twitter.com/A8THrayWk6— Gavin [offline*] *ish (@dittybox) August 20, 2019
Also Read | Pigs in China are dying as devastating virus ravages East Asia
Also Read | Signs of recession worry US President Donald Trump ahead of 2020