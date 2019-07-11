Man arrested for scaling Buckingham Palace gates

Image Source : AP IMAGES Buckingham Palace

A man has been arrested after climbing over the Buckingham Palace's front gates, the Met police said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was held on suspicion of trespass at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday by specialist royal officers, the BBC quoted the Metropolitan Police Service as saying.

The Queen was in residence at the time, a Palace spokeswoman confirmed.

The intruder was not carrying a weapon and the incident is not being treated as terror-related, the force said.

The palace spokeswoman declined to say whether the Queen had been informed of the incident.

At their lowest point the gates are several metres high.

The man is presently in custody at a police station in central London.

ALSO READ | Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's remand extended till July 25 by UK Court

ALSO READ | Dubai princess flees UAE with Rs 271 crore, kids post marriage break-up, reports

ALSO READ | UK commits 18 million pounds towards improving media freedom across world