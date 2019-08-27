Lahore court issues notices to Counter Terrorism Department over plea to quash cases against Hafiz Saeed

Image Source : PTI Lahore court issues notices over plea to quash cases against Hafiz Saeed

The Lahore High Court in Pakistan Tuesday issued notices to Counter Terrorism Department over a petition seeking to quash cases against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed along with others.

In its notices, the Lahore High Court also sought a reply over the matter from the parties, within two weeks.

Earlier in July this year, the Trump Administration had expressed doubts over Pakistan's intentions in arresting terrorist Hafiz Muhammed Saeed, the mastermind of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attack, saying his previous arrests made no difference either to his activities or that of his outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"We've seen this happen in the past. And we have been looking for sustained and concrete steps, not just window dressing," a senior administration official had said.

Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist was arrested the seventh time since December 2001, when he was nabbed in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament.

