Jamaat-e-Islami chief asks Pak govt to scrap Shimla pact with India

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Ameer Sirajul Haq has asked the Pakistan government to scrap the 1972 Shimla Agreement with India, Pakistani media reported.

"While our people are dying, you are acting as a mere spectator," said Haq addressing a rally held here on Sunday to express solidarity with Kashmiris reeling under an unprecedented day-and-night curfew and communication blackout for several weeks.

According to the reports, JI chief said it was their legal right to fight for freedom from India's illegal occupation of their land.

In response to the Indian move to unilaterally withdraw the Article 370 and 35A of its constitution, he demanded the Pakistan government to revoke the Shimla Accord and take solid measures to eliminate fence from the 450-km-long Line of Control.

The JI chief reiterated that his country would not be intimidated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belligerent attitude. He announced that he would thrash out a strategy for Kashmir's freedom after consultation with the people.

