66 injured as multiple explosions hit Jalalabad on Afghanistan's 100th Independence Day

Image Source : AP IMAGES On Afghanistan's 100th I-Day, Multiple blasts injure 66 in Jalalabad

On its 100th Independence day, Afghanistan witnessed multiple attacks in Jalalabad on Monday. At least 66 civilians sustained injuries in multiple blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, state media reported.

The incident took place Monday morning in Jalalabad city on the 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan, reported Pajhwok Afghan News agency.

Details regarding the nature of the blast are yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes two days after the wedding hall suicide blast in Kabul that claimed the lives of 63 people and injured 180 others. The ISIS had claimed the responsibility for carrying out the heinous blast.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Afghanistan slams Pak envoy's attempt to link Kashmir with peace process

ALSO READ | Pakistan might redeploy troops from Afghan border amidst crisis with India over Kashmir: envoy

ALSO READ | 15 Taliban terrorists killed in military airstrike in Afghanistan