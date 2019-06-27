JAI SHRI RAM! Loud chants echo as PM Modi speaks in Japan's Kobe | VIDEO

JAI SHRI RAM! That's what echoed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a hall filled with the Indian diaspora in Japan's Kobe on Thursday.

Just as the prime minister concluded his address at the Hyogo Prefecture Guest House, the crowd began chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' with more and more voices joining in.

At present, the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant is definitely at the centrestage of a huge controversy in India in backdrop of the Jharkhand mob lynching case. Jai Shri Ram means 'Hail Lord Rama' or 'Victory to Lord Rama', Hindu deity and the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Modi arrived in Japan on Thursday for the G20 Summit during which he will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

During his address to the Indian community in Kobe, Modi said the ties between India and Japan have become stronger from the time the two countries cooperated to make a car to coming together to manufacture the bullet trains. He said Japan has played an important role in India's economic development. Modi said the bilateral ties are going to become more robust as India aims to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years.

