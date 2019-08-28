Murderer of a Friday prayer Imam hung publicly in Iran

Image for representation

A man convicted of killing a Friday prayer Imam in Iran was publicly hung on Wednesday, said Iranian state news agency IRNA. Hamid Reza Derakhshandeh, the man convicted of the murder was hung at the same site where he killed Mohammad Khorsand, the Imam.

Derakhshandeh attacked Imam Khorsand on May 29 when he was returning from a ceremony during the holy month of Ramazan. The murder took place in Kazeroun town in Fars province.

Derakhshandeh was soon arrested and was tried for murder. IRNA quoted a chief justice of Fars province who said that the murderer confessed to the "premeditated" crime in front of the judicial authorities. The death sentence was then upheld by the Supreme Court of Iran.

The chief justice said that due care was taken so that the fair investigation and trial was carried out in the case. The brutal murder of the Friday prayer Imam had developed into an issue stoking strong sentiments among the people. Accroding to Pakistani news website Dawn, Friday prayer Imams in Iran are appointed by Iran's Suprme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Family of the murdered Imam refused to pardon the killer.