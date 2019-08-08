Thursday, August 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Iran for dialogue between India, Pak to resolve tensions

Iran for dialogue between India, Pak to resolve tensions

Iran said it is closely following the Indian government's decision regarding Jammu and Kashmir, and added that it expects New Delhi and Islamabad to adopt peaceful means and dialogue to "protect the interests of regional people".

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2019 10:54 IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Iran said it is closely following the Indian government's decision regarding Jammu and Kashmir, and added that it expects New Delhi and Islamabad to adopt peaceful means and dialogue to "protect the interests of regional people".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following up on the Indian government's latest decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir as well as the explanations provided by Indian and Pakistani officials on the developments unfolding in the region," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in a Wednesday statement.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran expects India and Pakistan - as its regional friends and partners - to adopt peaceful methods and dialogue to take effective steps in order to protect the interests of regional people," he added, reported Ary News.

Iran's reaction comes after India revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir, and hived off Ladakh into a separate unit. Pakistan has protested the move and expelled the Indian envoy in Islamabad, and suspended trade ties.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySushma Swaraj was a champion for women: Ivanka Trump condoles death of former EAM Next StoryUSA Today HQ evacuated after unconfirmed report of person with weapon  