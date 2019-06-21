Friday, June 21, 2019
     
International Yoga Day event draws 7,000 enthusiasts in Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das inaugurated the event and delivered the welcome remarks.

Dhaka Published on: June 21, 2019 13:12 IST
Image Source : PTI

The UN declared June 21 as Yoga Day following the acceptance of an India proposed resolution.

 

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Friday organised an event here marking the fifth International Yoga Day, which saw the participation of around 7,000 people.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury were also in attendance, bdnews24 reported.

Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das inaugurated the event and delivered the welcome remarks.

The session began with the screening of a video message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several celebrities including sports personalities, popular film actors, and singers also participated in the event.

Similar events were also organised by the Assistant High Commissions of India in other cities of Bangladesh, reports bdnews24.

According to the World Health Organization, yoga is a valuable tool to increase physical activity and decrease non-communicable disease such as hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases and stroke.

The UN declared June 21 as Yoga Day following the acceptance of an India proposed resolution.

