Imran Khan threatens India, says nuclear capable Pakistan will go to any extent on Kashmir issue

Pakistan PM Imran Khan, in a direct warning to India has said that 'nuclear-capable' Pakistan will go to any extent when it comes to Kashmir issue. Imran Khan's desperate comments come at a moment when US President Donald Trump in a meeting with PM Modi backed India's stand on Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi in his meeting with Donald Trump on the sidelines of G7 Summit stressed that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter.

Trump backed India's stand that India and Pakistan should resolve all issues bilaterally.

Imran Khan's comments appear to be out of desperation, especially when we see how Pakistan is getting isolated on all world forums.

What's interesting is, Imran Khan made claims of 'successful internationalisation' of Kashmir issue minutes after US President Donald Trump ruled out mediation between India and Pakistan. Trump made this clear during his meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G7 Summit currently underway in France.

During the meet, PM Modi said that any issue pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir will be solved bilaterally by India and Pakistan.

The Pakistani establishment has tried to internationalise Kashmir issue for decades without any success.

Pakistan's efforts to drag Kashmir issue on international forums gained pace after India nullified Article 370 that gave special status ti Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month. Pakistani government and the Pakistan Army have been issuing aggressive statements.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa even said that his army will stand by Kashmiris.

Bajwa was due to step down from the post of army chief but he was given 3-year extension by the Pakistani government earlier this month. The notification issued in this regard was personally signed by Pakistan PM Imran Khan.