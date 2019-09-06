Image Source : TWITTER Imran Khan, Army Chief Bajwa visit LoC in Pak occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday.

According to a brief statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations, Khan was also accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam.

During their visit on the occasion of Pakistan's Defence and Martyrs Day, Khan and Bajwa were supposed to interact with troops and meet the families of martyrs. The cricketer-turned-politician was also scheduled to visit Muzaffarabad and address the citizens there.

Pakistan observes the day to mark the anniversary of the 1965 war with India. This year, the country marked the day in "solidarity" with the people of Kashmir amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours over New Delhi's abrogation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.