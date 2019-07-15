Hafiz Saeed granted pre-arrest bail by Lahore's Anti-terrorism court

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has granted pre-arrest bail to Jamat ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and three others in a case pertaining to the outfit's alleged illegal use of land for its seminary.

According to Dawn news, Hafiz Saeed, Ameer Hamza, Malik Zafar and Hafiz Masood were granted interim bail till August 31 against surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

The legal counsel of the accused argued in court that JuD was not using any piece of land illegally and urged to accept bail pleas.

The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the federal government, Punjab government and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) over a petition filed by Hafiz Saeed and his seven aides, challenging a case carrying charge of terror financing lodged by the CTD.

Earlier this month, Police had said that Saeed and 12 of his close aides will be arrested very soon. This came a day after Pakistani authorities booked them for committing multiple offences of terror financing and money laundering.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police had registered 23 FIRs against 13 leaders of Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) including Saeed on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province.

In June last year, the FATF placed Pakistan on the grey list of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terrorism financing.

The Anti-Terrorism Courts recently handed down up to five years imprisonment to 12 members of the JuD and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on the charges of terrorism financing.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The US declared the LeT as a foreign terrorist organisation in June 2014.ALSO READ | Hafiz Saeed, his aides to be arrested 'very soon': Police

ALSO READ | Pak authorities book Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, others in terror funding cases

ALSO READ | US, UK, France voice concern at FATF meet over Pak inaction against Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar: Report