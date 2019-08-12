Do you know gold price in Pakistan? Its Rs 87,000 per tola!

Gold price in Pakistan

Gold is considered as the best investment for the future. As festivals and wedding seasons approach, gold prices are on peak. Well, gold price today is Rs 38,465 per 10g in the national capital. But, do you have an idea of gold rates in the neighbouring country Pakistan?

Recently, Pakistan has opposed the Indian government's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which has affected Pakistan's economy. According to a report, Imran Khan-led Pakistani government is already facing a huge economic crisis. Due to acute debt-crisis, fuel prices have already touched the sky in Pakistan, while the gold price has jumped twice of what it costs in India.

According to reports, the gold prices in Pakistan on August 9 surged to Rs 1,750 per 10 gms. As per Pakistan media reports, Gold per tola was sold for around Rs 87,000 in the country on Saturday and price for per 10 grams gold was Rs 74,588.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for several cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat (dated 11 Aug, 2019 as per UrduPoint).

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Karachi Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Lahore Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Islamabad Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Rawalpindi Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Peshawar Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Quetta Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Sialkot Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373

India on August 5, revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Soon after, Pakistan suspended the Samjhauta Express train and Thar Express train service with India. Pakistan's decision to suspend the services of the two trains came after it expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria on Wednesday and decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

