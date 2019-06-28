G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, President Donald Trump discuss Iran, trade, defence, 5G

Image Source : TWITTER Image

Ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday made it clear that he would like to have discussions on four issues- Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations.

"In this meeting, I would like to have discussions on four issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations and defence relations," ANI quoted PM Narendra Modi as saying, in Japan's Osaka.

PM Modi met President Trump separately during which the issue of growing global trade frictions featured prominently.

Earlier, during the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

The 2019 G20 Osaka Summit will be the fourteenth meeting of Group of Twenty (G20). It will be held on June 28–29 at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka.

It will be the first G20 Summit to be hosted in Japan.

The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US president, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products.

Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"

This was PM Modi's first meeting with President Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the 2019 parliamentary election.

On Thursday, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin and other leaders during the June 28-29 summit. This will be Narendra Modi's sixth G-20 Summit.

WATCH VIDEO: PM Modi holds trilateral meeting with Trump, Abe