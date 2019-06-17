Monday, June 17, 2019
     
Four members of Indian-origin family shot dead in US

The incident came into light after the guests who were staying in the victims' residence saw the bodies and informed the local authorities.

New York Published on: June 17, 2019 12:04 IST
The victims are identified as Chandrasekhar Sunkara,
Image Source : PTI

The victims are identified as Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44; Lavanya Sunkara, 41; and two boys, ages 15 and 10. (Representational image)

Four members of an Indian-origin family, including two boys, were shot dead inside their home in West Des Moines, United States on Saturday.

The victims are identified as Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44; Lavanya Sunkara, 41; and two boys, ages 15 and 10, reported CNN.

Chandrasekhar, reportedly, worked as a civilian information technology professional at the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Technology Services Bureau.

The incident came into light after the guests who were staying in the victims' residence saw the bodies and informed the local authorities.

"We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows," said Sergeant Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department.

A motive behind the killings remains unclear. No suspect Has been identified as yet.

