Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrested

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been arrested in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

Abbasi was arrested by a 12-member National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team.

According to Dawn News, Abbasi was on his way to attend a press conference, accompanied by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, when he was arrested on the Thokar Niaz Beg interchange.Abbasi was initially resisting the arrest but eventually conceded.