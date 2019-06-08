Keep this tweet away from your children's reach: Twitterati mercilessly troll Trump after he claims moon part of Mars

Image Source : AP Twitterati mercilessly troll Trump after he claims moon part of Mars

US President Donald Trump was mercilessly trolled on Twitter after claimed that the moon is a part of Mars. This is not the first time Trump has left people astonished with his knowledge of space and the universe.

Trump had criticised NASA on Friday and had said it should NOT be talking about going to the Moon.

Taking to Twitter, Trump had said, "For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defence and Science."

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

Trump's remarks came a day after NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine had said US astronauts would not be able to make a lunar landing by 2024 unless Trump administration's $1.6 billion budget increase request is not approved by the US Congress.

Jokes, witty one-liners and memes flooded Twitter soon after Trump's tweet started doing the rounds.

"I hope no one shows Trump a picture of Saturn. The rings will just totally mess him up," one Twitter user said.

I hope no one shows Trump a picture of Saturn. The rings will just totally mess him up. pic.twitter.com/kL2c8AFrd9 — Lorne G.🇨🇦🏒🏌🏼‍♀️🖖🍺🍩⛳️🥅 (@Alwaysoverpar) June 8, 2019

This is what another Twitter used posted in response to Trump's tweet.

Houston we have a problem 🧠 pic.twitter.com/qOlRJcQKJj — fiona🌹 (@fionamcgregor8) June 8, 2019

Another Twitter user said, "I wish I could’ve seen the faces on personnel"

I wish I could’ve seen the faces on personnel @NASA@NASAInSight

When they read this!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YvhniTVO6D — Ebony (@erobbie1969) June 8, 2019

"Please keep this tweet away from your children's reach," wrote another one on Twitter.

Moon is a part of Mars..



Please keep this tweet away from your children's reach! — Adeel Azhar (@adeel_azhar) June 8, 2019

Earlier in May, Trump, who is infamous for making controversial statements, war threats and spelling errors on his Twitter handle, confessed that he uses Twitter as a "typewriter".

Later, Twitter Co-founder, Ev Williams called Trump "master" of the platform, arguing the potential negative effects of the President's tweets on the country's political discourse are "trivial compared to the effect of the broader media".