Image Source : AP IMAGE Trump to release ‘extremely complete’ financial report before 2020 presidential election

US President Donald Trump has said he plans to release a report on his financial holdings before the November 2020 presidential elections.

"I will be, at some point prior to the election, I will be giving out a financial report of me. And, it will be extremely complete," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The remark come amid increased scrutiny of the government's spending on properties held by his family. US media reports are raising questions after Vice President Mike Pence stayed at a Trump property during his recent trip to Ireland.

"I'm going to give out my financial condition. And you will be extremely shocked that the numbers are many, many times what you think," Trump said.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump has not released his annual tax returns.

"I don't need to have somebody take a room overnight at a hotel," he said.

"So what is happening is the following every time you find a person landing an airplane within 500 miles of something I own-- Mike Pence, as an example... he has actually told me that he stay there many years ago at the same. I bought it years ago, but he was there before I bought it I believe he said a long time ago,” he said.

