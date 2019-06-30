Image Source : ANI Donald Trump calls Ivanka, Pompeo 'beauty and the beast'

Right before wrapping up his South Korea trip, US President Donald Trump made a hilarious comment about his daughter Ivanka Trump and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Speaking at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Trump referred to Ivanka and Pompeo as 'beauty and the beast'.

"What a beautiful couple," Trump quipped before his audience of air force personnel, referring to Ivanka Trump and Mike Pompeo. "Ivanka, Beauty and the Beast, Mike."

South Korea: US President Donald Trump called his daughter Ivanka Trump & Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on stage, referred to them as "A beautiful couple, beauty and the beast" at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tpT8hyWSgd — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

This comment made those gathered around laugh out loud.

Donald Trump was giving a farewell speech before boarding Air Force One back to the USA.

In his short visit to South Korea Trump became the first sitting US President to cross the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) from the South Korean side and into the North Korean Side.

He also met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the DMZ. This meeting saw the two leaders come face to face for the first time after the talks between the two in Vietnam this February broke down.

The two leaders spoke to the media where Prez Trump thanked Kim for 'making them both look good' by accepting his twitter invitation to meet at the DMZ.

After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

