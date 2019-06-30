Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
Donald Trump calls Ivanka, Pompeo 'beauty and the beast'

Speaking at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Trump referred to Ivanka and Pompeo as 'beauty and the beast'.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2019 18:14 IST
Donald Trump calls Ivanka, Pompeo 'beauty and the beast'
Image Source : ANI

Donald Trump calls Ivanka, Pompeo 'beauty and the beast'

Right before wrapping up his South Korea trip, US President Donald Trump made a hilarious comment about his daughter Ivanka Trump and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Speaking at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Trump referred to Ivanka and Pompeo as 'beauty and the beast'.

"What a beautiful couple," Trump quipped before his audience of air force personnel, referring to Ivanka Trump and Mike Pompeo. "Ivanka, Beauty and the Beast, Mike."

This comment made those gathered around laugh out loud. 

Donald Trump was giving a farewell speech before boarding Air Force One back to the USA.

In his short visit to South Korea Trump became the first sitting US President to cross the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) from the South Korean side and into the North Korean Side. 

He also met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the DMZ. This meeting saw the two leaders come face to face for the first time after the talks between the two in Vietnam this February broke down.

The two leaders spoke to the media where Prez Trump thanked Kim for 'making them both look good' by accepting his twitter invitation to meet at the DMZ. 

ALSO READ | White House Press Secy roughed up by North Korea security guards during Trump-Kim meet

 

