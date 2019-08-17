Seven killed after ship sinks off China's coast

Image Source : FILE IMAGE 7 killed after ship sinks off China's coast

At least seven people were killed and two others remained missing after a ship sank off the coast of China's Shandong Province, local maritime rescue authorities said on Saturday.

The accident happened around 5:55 p.m. on Friday, when the ship from the north Hebei Province rocked by gale and sank near the port of the city of Rizhao.

So far seven victims were found, and the rescue team are still searching for the missing ones, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The wind speed was up to 50 meters per second on the water when the accident happened, authorities said.

