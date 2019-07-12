Chemical weapons provocation being planned in Syria's Idlib: OPCW

Image Source : AP IMAGES Chemical weapons provocation being planned in Syria

The Russian envoy to Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Alexander Shulgin has said that the chemical weapons provocation is being planned by the militants in Idlib province of Syria.

"They repeatedly have said that Syrians have hidden stocks of chemical weapons and they access them when needed. But nobody seems to think about the military significance of chemical weapons use. We have noted that talk about chemical weapons begins whenever Syrian troops are successful. Why should they resort to chemical weapons use if they are practically in control in Douma or in other places already?" Sputnik quoted Shulgin as saying to the media.

Russia has always been in favour of an investigation of all the reported cases of chemical weapons use in Syria. It has repeatedly stressed that the White Helmets group in Syria was responsible for chemical weapons provocations.

"The Syrians here and in New York say they know that chemical munitions are being delivered [to Syria], they know from which countries, the names of the people responsible for preparing the provocations. For instance, a chemical provocation is being prepared in Idlib as we speak. Well, a fact-finding team will be sent there, but what will it find? They will say that the Syrians and the Russians who 'shield' them are again to blame. They simply refuse to consider alternative scenarios," Shulgin added.

This is not the first time that the report of chemical weapons in Syria has surfaced. In 2018, the US, the UK and France alleged chemical attacks in Syria's Douma, Eastern Ghouta and Khan Sheikhoun as a pretext to carry out missile strikes at the areas. In April, several group's members admitted in the interviews that they had carried out false flag chemical attacks to provoke retaliation against the Syrian armed forces.

