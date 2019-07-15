5 killed, several injured as minibus overturns in northeastern Turkey

Image Source : PTI 5 killed in bus accident in northeastern Turkey (representational image)

A minibus on Sunday overturned in Turkey's northeastern province of Giresun, killing at least five and injuring six others, the local media reported.

The passenger minibus driving from the Karaovacik Highland veered off the road in Ericek village in Espiye district and landed in a creek, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Gendarmerie units and crew from local Disaster and Emergency Management Authority are searching the area for a missing child.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

