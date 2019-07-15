Monday, July 15, 2019
     
5 killed, several injured as minibus overturns in northeastern Turkey

A minibus on Sunday overturned in Turkey's northeastern province of Giresun, killing at least five and injuring six others, the local media reported. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Ankara (Turkey) Updated on: July 15, 2019 7:02 IST
A minibus on Sunday overturned in Turkey's northeastern province of Giresun, killing at least five and injuring six others, the local media reported.

The passenger minibus driving from the Karaovacik Highland veered off the road in Ericek village in Espiye district and landed in a creek, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Gendarmerie units and crew from local Disaster and Emergency Management Authority are searching the area for a missing child.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

