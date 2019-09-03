Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
Brexit: UK PM Boris Johnson loses parliamentary majority amid no-deal showdown

Brexit deal row seems to have shaken yet another government in the United Kingdom as Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost working majority in the House of Commons in UK Parliament. MP Phillip Lee of the Conservative Party (led by Boris Johnson) defected to Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.

September 03, 2019
Brexit: UK PM Boris Johnson loses majority

Boris Johnson favours a no-deal Brexit, that is, exit from the European Union without striking an agreement with the bloc. A no-deal Brexit may set-off the collapse of UK's economy, some experts believe.

Johnson is thus facing a tough opposition over his no-deal plans even from within his own party.

(This is a breaking story. More to follow)

