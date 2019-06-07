Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Bangladesh pilot flying special plane for PM Sheikh Hasina caught without passport in Qatar

Bangladesh pilot flying special plane for PM Sheikh Hasina caught without passport in Qatar

The flag carrier sent the passport of the pilot in another flight to Qatar later, Civil Aviation Secretary Mohibul Haque told bdnews24.

PTI PTI
Dhaka Updated on: June 07, 2019 14:48 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

Bangladesh airlines pilot caught flying without passport

A Bangladeshi pilot, who flew a special plane to bring Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back from Finland after her three-nation visit, was caught without his passport at Qatar's international airport, according to media reports.

Captain Fazal Mahmud of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was denied entry at the immigration of Doha International Airport in Qatar on Thursday after it was found that he travelled without passport, the airline officials said.

Related Stories

The flag carrier sent the passport of the pilot in another flight to Qatar later, Civil Aviation Secretary Mohibul Haque told bdnews24. 

The airline is now sending another pilot to bring Prime Minister Hasina back to Bangladesh, he added. 

The prime minister is in Finland as part of her official trips to three countries. She had earlier visited Japan and Saudi Arabia. She is scheduled to return home on Saturday.

Fazal flew a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Dhaka to Qatar on Wednesday night to bring Prime Minister Hasina back home.

The issue of him carrying no passport was discovered when the flight reached Qatar.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said actions will be taken against the pilot after an investigation into the incident.

Also Read | Air India pilot says suspended for taking hair growth treatment; moves High Court for relief

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryTheresa May to formally resign from UK’s ruling Conservative Party today, act as PM until new leader elected Next StoryPutin: Attempts to push Huawei out of world market 'start of technologic war'  