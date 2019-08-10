15 Taliban terrorists killed in military airstrike in Afghanistan

Image Source : AP IMAGES Afghanistan: Taliban men killed after military airstrikes

At least 15 militants were killed and 10 others wounded after a military aircraft targeted a gathering of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan's Takhar province on Saturday, officials said.

The air raid was conducted at 2 a.m. (local time) when a group of Taliban militants were assembled in Eshkamish district to attack security checkpoints, district Governor Abdul Qayum Qani was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

A car and two motorbikes of the Taliban fighters were also destroyed in the raid, the official said.

Taliban militants, who are in control of parts of the restive Eshkamish district, did not comment on the incident.

