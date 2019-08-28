Image Source : AP Enjoy your evening cuppa with these top 10 developments from around the world

Here are your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about.

Storm Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Dorian threatened Puerto Rico with a direct hit on Wednesday, as forecasters said it made a last-minute shift in its path and could reach near-hurricane strength in its approach to the U.S. territory.

UK opposition reacts with fury to Parliament suspension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday to suspend Parliament, throwing down the gauntlet to his critics and causing outrage among opposition leaders who will have even less time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks

State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments said Tuesday they are in active settlement talks with Purdue Pharma, the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin that is facing billions of dollars in potential liability for its role in the nation’s opioid crisis.

Respiratory ailments rise in Brazil as Amazon fires rage

Lingering smoke in the Amazon caused concern Tuesday among Brazilians who say that respiratory problems — particularly among children and the elderly — have increased as fires in the region rage.

As troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, will aid stream out?

Whimpering and badly malnourished, Afghan children are among the most vulnerable in a country that remains one of the poorest in the world. Now an expected United States-Taliban agreement to end nearly 18 years of fighting raises questions about whether the foreign aid largely propping up the country will drop as troops withdraw.

Trump’s longtime bank has his tax records

President Donald Trump’s longtime bank revealed that it has tax records Congress is seeking in its investigation of the president’s finances.

Deutsche Bank said in court papers it has tax returns responsive to a subpoena sent this year, in which Congress asked the bank for a host of documents related to Trump and his family.

23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico

Attackers possibly using gasoline bombs set fire to a bar in Mexico’s Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos, killing 23 people and injuring 13.

Sick and dying workers demand help after cleaning coal ash in Kingston

The Tennessee Valley Authority, long respected for providing good jobs and cheap electricity, is facing a growing backlash over its handling of a massive coal ash spill a decade ago, with potentially serious consequences for an industry often opposed to environmental regulation.

What is getting a limited release in theaters

Netflix will give “The Irishman” an exclusive cinematic release for about a month, providing theaters Martin Scorsese’s big-budget crime epic before it lands on the streaming service.

Black schools hope NBA star’s gift sparks a golf resurgence

African-American golfers are hoping a gift from Stephen Curry to fund Howard University golf teams will spark a resurgence in the sport at historically black colleges and universities.