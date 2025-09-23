Zubeen Garg's funeral becomes world's fourth-largest gathering as lakhs bid teary farewell to Assamese icon Zubeen Garg’s funeral, recognized by the Limca Book of Records as the fourth-largest public gathering worldwide, showcased the immense love and respect for the Assamese music legend and cultural icon.

Guwahati:

On September 23, the legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours in Kamarkuchi village, near Guwahati. The emotional farewell saw lakhs of fans, celebrities, and well-wishers gathering to pay their last respects to the cultural icon. Draped in the traditional Assamese gamosa and laid in a cold glass coffin, Zubeen's mortal remains were carried in a flower-adorned ambulance from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where the public had gathered for two days to mourn the loss. His sister, Palmee Borthakur, performed the final rites as fans sang his beloved song 'Mayabini,' creating a deeply touching atmosphere of love and loss.

Limca Book of Records recognises unprecedented public outpouring

The sheer scale of Zubeen Garg’s funeral procession stunned the nation. On September 21, Guwahati witnessed one of the largest public funerals in history, with the city’s streets flooded by grieving fans. This massive gathering has been officially recognised by the Limca Book of Records as the fourth-largest public funeral worldwide — a place alongside the farewells of icons like Michael Jackson, Pope Francis, and Queen Elizabeth II. The unprecedented turnout brought the city to a standstill, as millions came together to honour a man whose music transcended generations and boundaries.

A cultural icon leaves a lasting legacy

Zubeen Garg was more than just a singer. Nicknamed the 'King of Humming,' he was a bridge between cultures, bringing Assamese music to national prominence while also earning fame in Bollywood with hits like "Ya Ali" from Gangster. His ability to perform in multiple languages and styles made him a household name and a beloved figure across India. His sudden death on September 19 in Singapore, during a scuba diving accident, sent shockwaves through the nation. Despite rescue efforts, the 52-year-old could not be saved, leaving a void felt deeply by millions.

A city united in grief and tribute

The funeral procession was a testament to the love and respect Zubeen commanded. Streets packed with mourners, emotional tributes, flowers, and silent prayers filled Guwahati, creating an atmosphere of collective sorrow and unity. Social media overflowed with images and messages, highlighting how Zubeen’s music and persona connected generations, forging a shared cultural identity. His passing marks not only the loss of a legendary artist but also a unifying moment for Assam and beyond.

Zubeen Garg's voice may be silenced, but his music and legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of millions, forever immortalised by a farewell that will be remembered as one of the greatest public tributes in history.