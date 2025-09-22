Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Zubeen Garg's autopsy to be conducted again in Guwahati tomorrow amid claims of foul play

Zubeen Garg's autopsy to be conducted again in Guwahati tomorrow amid claims of foul play

Zubeen Garg death: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the post mortem examination will be done in Guwahati on Tuesday morning before his cremation.

Zubeen Garg death: The Assamese singer and icon died in Singapore on Friday, September 19.
Zubeen Garg death: The Assamese singer and icon died in Singapore on Friday, September 19. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
Guwahati:

The autopsy of Assamese singer and icon Zubeen Garg, who died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore last week, will be conducted again in Guwahati on Tuesday ahead of his cremation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma said the post-mortem examination of singer Zubeen Garg will be carried out at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the morning of September 23, with a doctor from AIIMS Guwahati also present during the procedure.

The chief minister also said Zubeen Garg's mortal remains will be taken to GMCH at 7:30 am, and the examination is expected to take one to two hours. He added that the family has given their consent for the process.

More to follow..

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Zubeen Garg Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\