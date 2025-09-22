Zubeen Garg's autopsy to be conducted again in Guwahati tomorrow amid claims of foul play Zubeen Garg death: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the post mortem examination will be done in Guwahati on Tuesday morning before his cremation.

Guwahati:

The autopsy of Assamese singer and icon Zubeen Garg, who died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore last week, will be conducted again in Guwahati on Tuesday ahead of his cremation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma said the post-mortem examination of singer Zubeen Garg will be carried out at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the morning of September 23, with a doctor from AIIMS Guwahati also present during the procedure.

The chief minister also said Zubeen Garg's mortal remains will be taken to GMCH at 7:30 am, and the examination is expected to take one to two hours. He added that the family has given their consent for the process.

