Zubeen Garg death: Judicial commission to probe singer’s demise, announces Assam CM

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that a judicial commission, led by sitting judge Justice Soumitra Saikia, will be set up on Saturday to ensure a proper investigation and justice for the iconic singer Zubeen Garg. Gauhati High Court judge, Justice Soumitra Saikia, will head the commission.

"We will form the commission tomorrow. Now, we request all the people who have any information or videos related to Zubeen Garg's death to come forward and depose in front of the commission," Sarma said in Facebook live.

CM Sarma also mentioned that the post-mortem report from Singapore has been given to the singer’s wife, Garima. He said the second post-mortem report, done at Gauhati Medical College Hospital, will also be handed over to her on Saturday.

"It is up to Garima(Zubeen's wife) whether she wants to make the report public or not. We will also submit the reports to the court," he said.

Singer’s band members sent to 14-day police remand

A court in Assam on Friday sent Zubeen Garg's band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta to 14 days of police remand in connection with his death.

As many as 4 persons have so far been arrested in the case

"The interrogation of all the four arrested accused is underway. I cannot share anything more at this moment," PTI quoted CID Special DG, Munna Prasad Gupta, as saying.

Drummer Goswami and co-singer Mahanta were arrested on Thursday following several days of questioning. Both were on the yacht in Singapore when Garg drowned while swimming in the sea on September 19.

Earlier, the police had filed murder charges against Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta. The two were arrested in Delhi on Wednesday and are currently in CID custody for 14 days.

Garg, who hailed from Assam, was visiting Singapore to take part in events marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore. He was also attending the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism celebrations and the North East India Festival.